Tewksbury man arrested on drunk driving charges after crash that hospitalized two, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury man is facing drunk driving charges after a crash Sunday night, according to police.

James Doran, 28, is facing charges including operating under the influence after a crash in the area of Main Street and Clark Road in Tewksbury late Sunday night.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Doran was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence (liquor) and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Lowell District Court on Monday. He was released on personal recognizance.

He is scheduled to be back in court on December 6.

