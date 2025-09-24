Tewksbury man arrested, charged with drug-related offenses following investigation

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Tewksbury Police Department announced the arrest of a man on drug-related offenses following a month-long investigation.

David Mackinnon, 57 (Tewksbury Police Department)

David Mackinnon, 57, has been charged with:

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute of a Class B Drug

According to the police, on Friday, August 29, the Tewksbury Police Department Narcotics Unit was alerted to suspicious drug activity on Ferncroft Road.

After conducting a month-long investigation, Tewksbury police and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office determined that Mackinnon was selling narcotics out of his home on Ferncroft Road.

Then, on Monday, September 22, Tewksbury officers saw what was believed to be a drug deal between Mackinnon and a person, leading to the arrest of Mackinnon.

The second person involved, a 60-year-old man from Nashua, N.H., will be summoned on charges of:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Officers recieved a search warrant for Mackinnon’s home, where they found 2 grams of cocaine, items believed to be materials used to package drugs, and cash.

Mackinnon was arraigned at Lowell District Court on Wednesday and will be held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

