Tens of thousands without power after heavy rain, high winds

MILTON, Mass. — Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents are starting their morning in the dark after powerful winds tore through the region overnight, toppling trees and pulling down power lines across multiple communities.

According to the MEMA outage map, as of 6 a.m., 63,752 customers are without power.

In Milton, Eversource crews have been working since the early morning to restore service.

At least two repair teams have been spotted along the road, and police have shut down a section farther down where a large tree has fallen.

Damage isn’t limited to Milton.

In Dover, a tree crashed onto a home on Crest Drive. Through the branches, the roofline of the house is visible beneath the debris.

In Wilmington on Roberts Road, another large tree came down, stretching across the entire roadway from canopy to base.

Crews are working to clear the area as residents navigate detours.

Back in Milton, several intersections are without functioning traffic signals due to the outages, creating additional challenges for the morning commute.

Utility crews are urging residents to use caution, avoid downed wires, and expect delays as restoration efforts continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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