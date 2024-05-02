Templeton, state police searching for person who planted hoax device on bridge

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Templeton and state police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who planted an apparent hoax device on a bridge.

On May 1st around 7:40 a.m., a MassDOT Highway Division employee reported a possible explosive device on the Route 202 bridge near the Elm Street intersection.

Templeton Police responded to the scene upon arrival observed an item that resembled an explosive device with wires protruding from it.

Templeton Police Chief Michael Bennett and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said that the item was placed over the railroad tracks intentionally.

After visual inspection and investigation using X-Ray diagnostics and appropriate PPE, it was determined that the content found was not a hazard.

The item has been secured for further evidentiary testing.

Anyone with information regarding the device is asked to contact Templeton Police at 978-939-5638 or by texting TPDTIP to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

