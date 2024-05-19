Teens looking for careers in law enforcement compete in realistic event training

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Local teens looking for careers in law enforcement were able to compete in realistic event training on Saturday.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee and Scouting America’s Spirit of Adventure Council hosted the 26th Annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Stations Day.

Youths from ages 14 to 21 were able to explore real-life training drills with police from various communities.

The day is designed to inspire youth to pursue careers in law enforcement and public safety and to provide them with quality, realistic training that prepares them to succeed in this career path.

Law enforcement stations day

