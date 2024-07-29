Firearm recovered, teenager arrested after Hyde Park traffic stop

A teenage suspect has been arrested in Hyde Park following a traffic stop where police discovered a firearm, according to a press release from police.

On Sunday, July 28th, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a traffic stop on Wood Avenue in Hyde Park.

While on patrol, police say officers spotted a vehicle traveling over the speed limit with an expired registration. During the traffic stop, officers investigated and recovered a firearm inside the waistband of a 14-year-old passenger.

YSCF detectives determined the firearm was a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number, loaded with five live cartridges.

The teen was arrested and is expected to be arraigned for the charges of delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit carrying a loaded firearm and delinquent to wit possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.





