Teen victim in Lewiston shootings discharged from hospital after several surgeries

BOSTON — A teen who was among several victims of October’s tragic shootings in Lewiston, Maine, is finally on his way home after being released from the hospital.

16-year-old Gavin Robitaille was discharged from Mass General for Children Wednesday. The teen was one of many injured when shots ran out at Just-In-Time Recreation on October 25.

“We thank the talented teams at Mass General for Children and Central Maine Medical Center for their help saving Gavin and seeing all of us through our darkest moments,” said the Robitaille family in a statement through the hospital. “We can’t thank everyone enough for the ongoing outpouring of generosity, warmth and love, as well as continued respect for our privacy as we embark down a long road of healing as a family.”

The high school baseball pitcher underwent at least four surgeries to repair his shattered arm and to mend the muscle and nerve damage, according to a post on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk stopped by to lend support to the teen.

