Teen riding e-bike hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A teenager riding on an e-bike was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Falmouth on Tuesday evening.

According to Falmouth police, around 5:34 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Central Park Avenue for a reported collision between a vehicle and an electric bicycle (e-bike).

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male from Falmouth, conscious but suffering from serious injuries.

The teen was initially transported to Falmouth Hospital, where he was then airlifted by MedFlight to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Witnesses reported that both the vehicle and the e-bike failed to stop at the four-way intersection.

The teen remains in stable condition, and the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

