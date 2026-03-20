Teen facing murder charge in connection with deadly triple stabbing in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A teenager has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly triple stabbing in Chelsea, authorities announced Friday.

Sergio Josue Castellanos, 18, is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on a charge of murder after an alleged knife attack in the area of the city’s Chestnut Street and Everett Avenue on Thursday night, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Chestnut Street was shut down between Third Street and Everett Avenue as officers taped off the area and began their investigation.

Chelsea police say all three victims received aid at the scene before being taken to a hospital. One of the victims, a 25-year-old Chelsea resident, suffered numerous stab wounds and died following surgery, the DA’s office said.

The conditions of the other two victims have not been released.

Residents in the neighborhood said they were alarmed by the number of cruisers and crime‑scene tape.

Chelsea triple stabbing

“Walking into something like this is very, very rare,” one neighborhood resident said. “It’s very sad, but we’ve got to keep praying for the community and the people that live here.”

Police described the investigation as fluid.

“Chelsea Detectives and Mass. State Police Detectives are currently working this very serious incident, and we are ready to utilize any and all of our resources to give our community the peace of mind our citizens deserve,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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