Teen facing attempted charge in connection with car crash, shooting at Burlington apartment complex

A teen is facing charges including attempted murder in connection with a car crash and a shooting outside an apartment complex last month.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was arrested in Boston last week, according to the Burlington police department. He is facing charges of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Officers were called to the Avalon Burlington apartment complex on Arboretum Way at 8:39 p.m. on October 17 after a car crashed near building No. 5. Immediately after, dispatchers received a call for shots fired in the same area.

Police said the suspects fired 21 shots, and the car they were traveling in was stolen out of Everett.

Burlington police say the incident was related to drug dealing. No one was injured.

Police were called to the same apartment complex back in August for a similar situation.

The suspect was arraigned in juvenile court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

