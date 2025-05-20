Teen driver facing charges after causing school bus collision in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A teen is facing charges after causing a school bus collision in Lunenburg.

On Tuesday morning, Lunenburg police and fire crews responded to a head-on collision between a school bus and sedan in the 1300 block of Lancaster Avenue.

According to police, the 18-year-old operator of the sedan admitted to being on their cellphone, causing them to drift into the other lane.

There were 20 occupants on the school bus and none were injured.

The operator of the sedan was also not injured.

The bus company, along with school personnel and our Lunenburg school resource officer, were able to coordinate a second bus to transport the students to school.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver’s operation was determined to be negligent, and they were criminally charged.

“Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds, Lunenburg police say. ”At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed," they added.

Officials are reminding drivers that you cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

