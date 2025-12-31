Teen collects 20,000 socks in Brockton for people in need

A teen in Brockton is celebrating quite the milestone, as he’s collected 20,000 socks for the less fortunate.

Mayor Robert Sullivan recently welcomed yearly visitor Matthew Navin.

For the past five years, Navin has collected new socks from local businesses, friends, family members, and members of the public to donate to the city of Brockton.

According to the city, socks are the most requested items on the wish list for people in need.

Because of their dedication and generosity, many people will have warm, comfortable socks this year, said the city of Brockton in a statement.

