Teen arrested on murder charge in Dorchester double shooting

DORCHESTER — A 19-year-old wanted on a murder charge was arrested in Dorchester Saturday, according to Boston police.

Trevon Wideman, 19, was arrested on murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm warrants from Dorchester District Court in relation to the February 2023 homicide of Mario Santos.

On February 21, Santos, 22, and another man were found with gunshot wounds at 7:39 p.m. on Wilrose Street. Santos was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wideman will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

