Teen arrested after 60 cars broken into in South Shore town

HINGHAM, Mass. — A teenager was arrested in connection with dozens of car break-ins in a town on the South Shore, authorities announced Friday.

The 17-year-old suspect, of Holbrook, will be called to Hingham Juvenile Court at a later date to face charges of breaking into a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, and conspiracy, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of two males breaking into cars on Pilgrim Road in Hingham’s Liberty Pole neighborhood just before 1 a.m. deployed a drone, ultimately arresting one of the suspects, police said.

A neighborhood resident told police that they saw two people breaking into cars. The second suspect remains on the run.

A subsequent investigation revealed that about 60 unlocked cars had been broken into.

Some items that were taken in the break-ins include a laptop, house keys, car fob keys, coins, and cash, according to police. An electric scooter was also taken from a driveway.

Police didn’t name the suspect due to his age. He was released to his parents.

An investigation remains ongoing.

