Teamsters Local 25 hosts annual gala for autism

EVERETT, Mass. — Teamsters Local 25 hosted their 16th annual gala for autism on Saturday night.

The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Gala is the largest New England fundraiser supporting organizations dedicated to helping people and families with autism, with the union having raised more than seven million dollars for the fund since its launch in 2006.

The Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund supports nearly 100 organizations including research institutions, housing providers, schools, and organizations giving a voice to people and families with autism.

The 2025 Gala for Autism recognized two distinguished honorees: the Medford Family Network and Director Marie Cassidy. Both were acknowledged for their vital contributions in providing support to underserved families within our communities.

Additionally, Teamsters Local 25 honored one of its own, Bobby Monteforte, a Local 25 member with autism who works for UPS.

The event highlighted Monteforte’s accomplishments and underscored the importance of job training and career opportunities for individuals with autism, emphasizing the need to break down employment barriers.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Teamsters Local 25 Autism Fund has played a key role in raising awareness and funding for autism research and support initiatives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group