Team Massachusetts in action tonight with trip to Little League World Series on the line

BRISTOL, Conn. — A trip to the Little League World Series will be on the line when young baseball players from Braintree, Massachusetts, take to the diamond for the New England Regional Championship game against Bedford, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

The Braintree American 12U, the Massachusetts representatives, can advance to the prestigious tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with a victory.

Braintree’s team has been a formidable force this summer, remaining undefeated and not allowing a single run in the regional tournament.

Braintree advanced through the regional tournament by crushing Maine, 15-0, and shutting out Vermont, 10-0.

Team Massachusetts vs. Team New Hampshire promises to be an exciting matchup, as both teams vie for the chance to represent New England on the national stage.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Bristol, Connecticut. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Tree Bar and Lounge in Braintree is holding a watch party for fans who want to gather and cheer on the team.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group