Teachers in Newton could vote to strike if contract deal isn’t reached

NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Teachers Association is set to vote today on a strike if a contract deal isn’t reached tonight.

The teacher’s contract expired at the end of August and the two sides have been negotiating a three-year contract.

“Superintendent Nolin and School Committee Chair Brezki have made it clear to the community that the funds I have committed to NPS are sufficient to settle a highly competitive contract with the teachers and to address large class sizes in the high schools and additional staff in the elementary schools,” said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The City is offering pay increases of 6% every year for the next three years – that affects about half of the teachers.

Teachers who are at the top of the salary scale would receive a 2.75% increase in the first and second years and a 3.25% increase in the third year of the contract.

After the rally at City Hall, I met with a group of parent leaders to hear their concerns directly and discuss working together to support the Newton Public Schools.

The Newton Teachers Association and their supporters held a large rally Wednesday morning outside of City Hall.

They called for a cost-of-living pay increase. In addition to pay the other concerns brought by the union include large class sizes in the high school and more staff in the elementary schools.

The strike vote is expected later Thursday. If approved Newton schools will be closed on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

