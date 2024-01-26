Teacher arrested at Saugus school had fentanyl in class, faculty bathroom, prosecutor says

LYNN, Mass. — A teacher who was arrested at a school in Saugus on Thursday was found with fentanyl in her classroom and inside a faculty bathroom, a prosecutor said.

Roxanne Plaskon, 52, was arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court on charges including possession of a Class A substance in connection with an incident at the Saugus Middle High School complex.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding a “suspicious substance” found in a faculty bathroom and a classroom conducted an investigation and learned that Plaskon had fentanyl in her bag, according to investigators.

“They [officers] spoke with the principals and learned that the classroom belonged to Ms. Plaskon,” a prosecutor told the court. “Further investigation observed video surveillance that showed the defendant walking out of that bathroom where the substance was recovered. That substance was ultimately identified as fentanyl.”

Plaskon told investigators that she takes the fentanyl “for pain,” according to the prosecutor, who alleged that she had six grams of the drug in a pill bottle.

The judge presiding over the arraignment ordered Plaskon to continue substance abuse treatment that she had already been undergoing. Plaskon then left court after posting bail.

Plaskon denied the charges against her as she walked out of the Saugus police station on Thursday night, telling Boston 25, “It’s not true… it’s not true.”

In a letter sent to school families following Plaskon’s arrest, Saugus Superintendent Michael Hashem called the incident “deeply concerning” and said the matter is still under investigation.

“The school department has worked cooperatively with the Saugus Police Department and will continue to do so. Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy,” Hashem wrote.

One Saugus parent said they were “shocked” to learn of Plaskon’s arrest.

“Well, I’m shocked. I mean it’s hard to believe,” they said. “Someone like that is teaching our children.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

