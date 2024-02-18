TD Garden implements new bag policy, technology screening

BOSTON — TD Garden has issued a new bag policy as well as new technology screening for all events.

Beginning February 17, TD Garden will be using new Evolv technology to implement a frictionless and secure security screening experience for all guests.

The new Evolve Express system uses advanced AI and sensor technology to screen guests as they walk through security. Guests will be able to simply walk through a screening lane, eliminating the need for guests to stop and have personal personal items checked.

“TD Garden is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our guests, and safety and security is paramount,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and COO of Boston Bruins. “Evolv’s innovative technology allows us to do just that, while also streamlining the entry process and minimizing wait times.”

The Garden is discouraging guests from bringing in any bags. but if bags need to be brought in, the following rules must be followed:

Bags larger than 6″ x4″ x 1.5″ will not be permitted inside the arena.

All permitted bags are subject to visual or x-ray screening upon entry.

Backpacks and oversized bags are NOT permitted.

Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a $15 fee at The Mobile Locker Company located on Legends Way. The Mobile Locker Company will be available for all events 2 hours prior to the event’s start time and close 1.5 hours after the event concludes. Items must be retrieved from The Mobile Locker Company on the same day.

Medical and diaper bags that exceed 6″x4″x1.5″are permitted. All guests entering with medical or diaper bags are subject to x-ray screening upon entry.

For more information on the new TD Garden bag policy, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

