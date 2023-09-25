TD Garden announces Tim McGraw concert tour coming in May

BOSTON — One of country music’s biggest stars is coming to Boston next year.

Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest Carly Pearce is coming to the TD Garden on May 10.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Standing Room Only is McGraw’s 16th solo studio album and was released on August 25.

McGraw is a 3-time Grammy winner and has also starred in numerous TV shows and movies, including “The Blind Side” and “Friday Night Lights.”

