BOSTON — A “haunted” Beacon Hill brownstone, decked out in a Taylor Swift-inspired Halloween display, is drawing dozens of visitors.

The display features gold snakes representing the album “Reputation,” blonde wigs from all her eras, and tombstones for the pop star’s ex boyfriends including John Mayor and Joe Jonas-plus a grave for new beau Travis Kelce.

The NFL star’s tombstone reads “will I be your end game?” following the dates “Sep 2023 - ?”

For Jake Gyllenhaal, widely believed to have inspired the 2012 album “Red,” his tombstone reads “runner up in life and in love.”

Taylor Swift’s Halloween display attracts visitors to Beacon Hill brownstone

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group