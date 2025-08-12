Taylor Swift drops surprise album announcement on Kelce Brothers’ podcast teaser

Swifties, get excited!

Taylor Swift surprised fans early Tuesday morning with the announcement of her brand-new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

The pop icon revealed the news at exactly 12:12 a.m. on August 12 in a teaser clip shared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Speculation about a new era began swirling Monday when fans noticed a mysterious countdown clock on Swift’s official website, sparking rumors of her 12th studio release.

In a video shared across both Swift’s and New Heights' Instagram accounts, the singer confirms the album while chatting with NFL star Jason Kelce, with Kelce sitting next to her.

“So I wanted to show you something,” Swift says, holding up a mint green briefcase marked with her initials, T.S.

“Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it,” Jason responds.

“Yup,” Swift replies.

“What’s in it?” he asks.

“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift reveals, opening the case to display a blurred-out version of the record.

“TS 12!” Travis, Swift’s boyfriend, yells.

Fans can pre-order her new album on her official website.

Swift’s website says that items bought on pre-sale will ship before October 13, 2025, but also says that October 13 is not the release date for the album.

Rumors of Swift and Travis dating started in September of 2023 when Swift appeared at one of Travis’ NFL games with multiple family members.

Their budding romance was confirmed in an interview later that year. The couple continued to support each other, attending NFL games and the star’s Eras Tour.’

Travis even appeared on stage during one of Swift’s concerts in London.

Swift will appear on the ‘New Heights’ podcast on Wednesday, August 13th.

To pre-order ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

