BOURNE, Mass. — A 22-year-old man is seriously hurt after a motor vehicle accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

The accident took place around 2:00 PM, when the Bourne Police Department was dispatched to the area of 6 Head of the Bay Road to reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Taunton man suffers serious injuries following motor vehicle accident in Bourne (Bourne Police Department)

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Taunton man, on the ground with suspected serious injuries.

Bourne Fire and EMS assisted at the scene, and the motorcyclist was transported by Boston Medflight helicopter to an area hospital.

The SUV driver, an 84-year-old man from Bourne, remained at the scene and reported no injuries.

The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash.

Head of the Bay Road was closed for some time while officers conducted their on-scene investigation.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

