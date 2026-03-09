Taunton community rallies behind fundraiser to support families impacted by February house explosion

TAUNTON, Mass. — A community fundraiser was held this weekend at Home Plate Bay Street Grill to support families affected by a house explosion in Taunton last month.

The incident occurred back in February, when a three-family home was engulfed in flames due to a gas leak, which spread to a neighboring home. 25-year-old Lucitha Blanc ran back inside the home when she suddenly realized her two‑year‑old daughter, Janelle, was still inside. The two suffered serious burns and were hospitalized.

Brendan Johnson serves as the general manager of Home Plate Bay Street Grill, the venue that hosted the weekend event. Johnson noted that the community’s level of engagement was the most significant aspect of the relief effort. “That people are aware and paying attention and trying to do something about it is really the best part of this whole thing,” Johnson said.

Representatives from the Taunton Diversity Network also helped coordinate the support efforts. Wanda Burgo, who is with the network, said the volume of contributions was significant. “Overwhelmed with the kindness of the community and all of the people who have come out to donate either money or items from clothing to shoes, jackets, blankets,” Burgo said.

In addition to the monetary donations collected at the grill, the community provided various physical goods to assist the families. These items included clothing, shoes, jackets, and blankets.

The Taunton Diversity Network said that anyone who still wishes to donate to the families can do so through digital platforms. Contributions are being accepted through CashApp and Venmo.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group