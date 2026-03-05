Local

Tatum’s return: Celtics star may play as early as Friday, according to report

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum could be making his long waited return to the hardwood before the weekend, according to a report.

ESPN Insider Shams Charania reported Thursday that Tatum will play this season and could return as early as Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

For the first time all season, the Celtics also listed Tatum as “questionable” on their injury report.

In a follow-up post, Charania added that the “expectation” is that Tatum would play Friday.

“Tatum has been described as ready to go and will inform the Celtics of a final decision over the next day,” Charania writes.

Tatum has yet to play this season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the Celtics’ playoff series against the New York Knicks last spring.

The Celtics have thrived in Tatum’s absence and currently hold a 41-21 record and the Eastern Conference’s second seed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read