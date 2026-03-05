Tatum’s return: Celtics star may play as early as Friday, according to report

BOSTON — Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum could be making his long waited return to the hardwood before the weekend, according to a report.

ESPN Insider Shams Charania reported Thursday that Tatum will play this season and could return as early as Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks – less than 10 months after surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/2TCWXuXQK1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2026

For the first time all season, the Celtics also listed Tatum as “questionable” on their injury report.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. DAL:



Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2026

In a follow-up post, Charania added that the “expectation” is that Tatum would play Friday.

“Tatum has been described as ready to go and will inform the Celtics of a final decision over the next day,” Charania writes.

Tatum has yet to play this season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the Celtics’ playoff series against the New York Knicks last spring.

The Celtics have thrived in Tatum’s absence and currently hold a 41-21 record and the Eastern Conference’s second seed.

