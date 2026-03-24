Syracuse, Providence to play at TD Garden next season, according to report

BOSTON — Two former Big East rivals will renew their rivalry in Boston next season.

Syracuse and Providence will meet for the first time since 2013, the final season the Orange spent in the Big East Conference, in a neutral-site game at the TD Garden next year, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Syracuse fired Adrian Autry after back-to-back losing seasons but are reportedly closing in on bringing on Syracuse legend Gerry McNamara to take over as head coach.

Providence just hired former USF coach Bryan Hodgson to head the program. Hodgson had also been linked to the Syracuse job.

A date and time for the Providence-Syracuse game has not been announced.

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