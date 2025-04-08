SWAT team responds to Stoneham home for armed resident having ‘mental health crisis,’ police say

STONEHAM, Mass. — A SWAT team responded to a Stoneham home on Tuesday for a report of an armed resident experiencing a mental health crisis, the police chief said.

At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Morgan Avenue for a report that a resident was armed with a cutting instrument and experiencing a mental-health crisis, Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor said in a statement later Tuesday.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter in the area and, out of an abundance of caution, requested assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, or NEMLEC, SWAT Team, which includes specially trained negotiators.

“After de-escalation efforts by negotiators were not successful, SWAT Team members entered the home where the individual was safely secured,” O’Connor said.

No injuries were reported and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

The person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Armstrong Ambulance and the Stoneham Fire responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group