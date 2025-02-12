Swastikas, hateful graffiti found near electric charging station in Massachusetts town

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are trying to find the person or persons who used chalk to draw swastikas and write hateful graffiti near an electric charging station in Tyngsborough.

At approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of 440 Middlesex Road for a report of hate speech written on asphalt near the Tesla charging stations, Tyngsborough Police Chief Shaun Woods said in a statement on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they saw that someone had used chalk to draw two swastikas and to write several phrases, including “normalize hate,” on the asphalt near the charging stations.

Officers washed the chalk off the asphalt with hot water, Woods said.

“At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident. There have not been any similar reports anywhere in the community,” Woods said.

“Acts of this nature are extremely rare in our community, and we take them seriously,” Woods said.

“The Tyngsborough Police Department prides itself on maintaining strong ties with the community, working closely with residents, businesses, and visitors to ensure that our town remains a safe and welcoming place for all,” Woods said. “We are conducting a thorough investigation and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Police said there appears to be no surveillance video of the area, and they were not able to locate any witnesses.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Police Lt. Cynthia Shay at 978-649-7504 or email cshay@tyngsboroughma.gov.

Tyngsborough is a small town in northern Middlesex County, on the New Hampshire state line. The town’s population was 12,380 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

