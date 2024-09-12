Swanzey police respond to standoff on South Road

SWANZEY, NH — Swanzey police are responding to a standoff on South Road.

According to officers, a call was received for a disturbance at 231 South Road at approximately 10 p.m. on September 11th.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were confronted by a gentleman holding a pistol.

According to police, officers retreated and attempted to communicate with the suspect. to de-escalate the situation.

The area was secured and occupants of the building were evacuated throughout the night uninjured. n

As of 10 a.m. on September 12th law enforcement continues to attempt to resolve the situation peacefully, Swanzey police said.

The public is asked to avoid the area because a portion of South Road in the area is closed, however, there is no danger to public safety.

The incident continues to be investigated by Swanzey Police and New Hampshire State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

