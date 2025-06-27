Swanzey man indicted for murder charges related to 2024 homicide

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that a Swanzey, New Hampshire, man has been arrested and charged in the 2024 death of John Witfoth.Wray Murdough, 60, has been charged with reckless second-degree murder and first-degree assault.The incident occurred back on June 17, 2024, when officers recieved a call to a residence in Swanzey where they found Witfoth deceased. An autopsy later revealed that Wifoth’s cause of death was due to complications from blunt head trauma, making his manner of death a homicide.State Police Major Crimes Unit, alongside the Attorney General’s Office, opened an investigation into Witfoth’s death. Then, on June 9, 2025, the Cheshire County Grand Jury returned indictments against Murdough. Murdough was arrested on June 11, 2025, and then the following day, on June 12, Mr. Murdough waived arraignment.According to police, Murdough allegedly had struck Witfoth in the head with what was later identified as a golf club.A dispositional conference is scheduled for August 13 in Cheshire County Superior Court.All charges and allegations against Wray Murdough are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

