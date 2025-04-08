Swansea used car business owner to be arraigned on dozens of charges for fraud scheme, DA says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Swansea used car business owner who is facing nearly three dozen charges in connection with an elaborate fraud scheme is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday, the district attorney said.

Edward Cicciu, 46, of Attleboro, will be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County Thomas Quinn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Boston police officer arrested Cicciu around 9 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2024, Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said in an earlier statement.

Cicciu is charged with 43 counts of larceny under $1200 by false pretenses, 37 counts of forging or misusing an RMV document, 38 counts of failing to deliver title upon a motor vehicle transfer, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny by check over $1200, Quinn said.

Last fall, Swansea Police announced that the department had obtained multiple arrest warrants for Cicciu on fraud-related charges.

Cicciu is the owner of Bristol County Auto Exchange at 2388 Grand Army of the Republic Highway in Swansea, and the alleged fraud scheme involves “dozens of potential victims,” Foley said.

More than two dozen people have reported to Swansea Police that they were defrauded by Bristol County Auto Exchange, Foley said in October.

At least 10 more alleged victims later came forward, when police announced the arrest warrants for Cicciu, Foley said.

An investigation found that Cicciu would receive cars on loan from a local auction but would not receive the titles for the vehicles until he paid the auction company in full, Foley said. The vehicles were then put up for sale at Bristol County Auto Exchange.

Cicciu would allegedly complete a sale, take the payment, attach fake or forged license plates, and promise that a title and registration would be mailed to the purchaser, Foley said.

Cicciu would then allegedly stop responding to the victims and never pay the auction company for the vehicle. The purchasers never received the titles and therefore could not register the vehicles, Foley said. The auction company still owns the victims’ vehicles and is in the process of repossessing them.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the fraud scheme involving Cicciu is asked to contact Swansea Police Officer Donald Dibiasio at 508-674-8464.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

