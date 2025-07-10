Swansea police urging public to be ‘vigilant’ following multiple car thefts, break-ins

SWANSEA, Mass. — Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley says police, alongside mutual aid partners, are investigating a recent string of car break-ins and thefts.

According to police, from July 3-10, typically in the late night/early morning hours between 3:30 and 6:30 a.m., at least seven auto thefts have been reported in the Town of Swansea from numerous residences.

Police also say about 25 residents have reported that their vehicles have been broken into.

Some of the makes of vehicles stolen include Kia, Ford, Nissan, and Land Rover. Police say six of the seven stolen vehicles have been recovered.

“I’m asking the residents of Swansea to be extremely vigilant while we work with our partners from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to catch these car thieves,” said Chief Foley. “While we need residents to be extremely vigilant, they also need to exercise extreme caution. Do not approach potential suspects. Call 911 immediately and remain in your home if you witness a possible vehicle break-in.”

Other nearby cities and towns have also reported an uptick in similar crimes.

As the Swansea police continue to investigate these crimes, they recommend these steps to better protect themselves and their property:

Park in well-lit areas.

If you have home surveillance, park your vehicle within view of the cameras.

If you have a garage, use it.

Leave exterior lights on overnight.

Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle.

Lock your vehicle doors.

Enable your vehicle alarm, if you have one.

If you hear a car alarm, don’t ignore it.

Enable GPS functions to help with recovery, if your vehicle is stolen.

Record important information from your vehicle, including VIN, registration and insurance numbers. This may help aid in the recovery of a vehicle if it is stolen.

If you see a stranger approach your property or vehicle overnight or early in the morning, do not approach them. Turn on exterior lights and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

