Swansea police arrest man on OUI charges after crash

SWANSEA, Mass. — A North Dighton man was arrested, and charged with an OUI after a crash on Saturday night.

On Saturday, November. 9, around 8:42 p.m., Swansea Police responded to the area of 800 Grand Army of the Republic Highway for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a white van stopped in a grassy area near a gas station.

Investigation suggests the driver of the van, identified as Gary Silva, 67, had been traveling southbound on Route 118 at a high rate of speed. Silva went through a red light at the intersection of Route 118 and Route 6 and through the gas station parking lot, where he crashed into a wooded area behind the gas station, police say.

Silva then attempted to reverse the vehicle out of the wooded area back into the gas station parking lot when a witness intervened. The witness was able to safely put the vehicle in park and remove the keys from the vehicle.

Silva was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for a red light and marked lane violation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Silva will be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group