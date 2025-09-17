Swan rescued by Attleboro firefighters after becoming entangled in fishing line

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A swan was rescued by firefighters after becoming entangled in fishing line.

According to officials, crews were called around 8:52 a.m. to the area of Leedham Street at Cranberry Pond for a report of an animal in distress.

Upon arrival, crews found a swan about 100 feet from shore, its wings and body caught in fishing line.

Firefighters went into the pond to attempt to rescue the swan. The swan resisted efforts to help, but firefighters were able to free it, and it swam away quickly.

“This was a good opportunity for our members to take the training they receive and apply it in the real world in a less time-sensitive situation,” said District Chief Mike Maitland. “When the day comes that our firefighters need to conduct a water rescue involving a person, they will be better prepared.”

Animal Control also responded to assist on scene. Crews cleared the area at about 9:29 a.m.

