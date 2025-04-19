Swan boat season is officially back for the 2025 season!

BOSTON — It’s official: it’s Swan Boat season.

The beloved and iconic symbol of the Boston Public Garden celebrates its 148th season.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, joined by her family, was there for the first inaugural ride, calling it “the most special tradition all throughout the year.”

“We’ve heard from so many who are now bringing their kids, or even grandkids, here to enjoy their very first Swan Boat ride.” Mayor Wu said to Boston 25. “That’s so special to see generation after generation enjoying this.”

Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan reflected on the tradition, “this is one of my first memories, learning the histories of the families who do this every year.”

The Swan Boats were first launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget. The Paget family continues to operate the rides.

The swan on the boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat, and encloses a paddle mechanism that is used to propel the boat through the water.

For more information on tickets and rides, click here.

