SUV stolen, multiple cars broken into overnight in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — An SUV was stolen overnight from Beals Cove Road in Hingham.

In addition to the stolen SUV, numerous cars on Beals Cove Road were entered, and items were stolen. All the vehicles involved were unlocked at the time of the incident.

The Hingham Police Department said the thefts occurred overnight, and the stolen SUV had its key fob left inside.

Authorities have not yet disclosed any information about potential suspects or whether an investigation is underway.

Residents are advised to secure their vehicles and remove any valuables to prevent further incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

