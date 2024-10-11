‘Suspicious odor’ leads to early dismissal for Georgetown Middle/High School

Georgetown — Fire crews and police responded to calls of a “strong suspicious odor” emitting from within Georgetown Middle/High School on Friday.

Georgetown fire, police, and the National Grid responded to the school at 10:20 a.m. to locate the leak, while students and faculty promptly evacuated the building.

As a safeguard, parents were notified that the students would be dismissed early.

Crews were able to locate the leak which was determined to be caused by an appliance malfunction. To make certain that no further issues would occur, crews remained at the school.

Both Rowley police and fire and the Georgetown Highway Department both provided assistance.

Crews confirmed that no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

