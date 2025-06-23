Suspicious garage fire under investigation in Fitchburg

Police believe a raging fire that destroyed a garage in Fitchburg Monday may have been set intentionally.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. firefighters responded to Pratt Road for the engulfed building.

Fire officials say the fire appears to be suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire but the two nearby buildings were damaged due to the high heat, Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Saurez said.

Although the area is in the grips of a heat emergency, officials say firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it became dangerous for crews.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

