Suspects attempted to steal car at Walpole mall while occupied, police say

WALPOLE, Mass. — Police say several individuals attempted to steal a car at the Walpole Mall on Monday while it was occupied.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the evening.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to get run to a nearby establishment in the mall to call 911.

Police recovered the vehicle, still in the parking lot, and are investigating the matter at this time.

There were no physical injuries reported, and no property stolen from inside the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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