Suspect who threw flammable object into Mattapan home facing arson charges, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police arrested the person who threw a flammable object into a home in Mattapan on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to 27 West Main Street just after 1 p.m. located a small fire that started after 30-year-old Ladarrell Murchison allegedly threw a flammable object into the home before he fled the area.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrested Murchison and says it was not a random act.

He is facing several charges including arson.

Police say no one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

