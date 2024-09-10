Suspect wanted in string of Roxbury gold chain robberies arrested by US Marshalls

BOSTON — Authorities say the US Marshalls arrested a suspect in Pennsylvania, accused of several gold chain robberies in multiple Boston neighborhoods on Tuesday.

22-year-old Edwin Santo is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of Roxbury District Court.

Boston Police say Santo robbed multiple victims over the age of 60 of their gold chains in Roxbury, Mattapan, and Hyde Park over the summer. Boston investigators eventually tracked his location to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the US Marshalls took him into custody.

Santo will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

