Suspect wanted for assaulting police officer in NH barricades himself in home

FRANCESTOWN, NH — New Hampshire State Police responded after a man wanted for assaulting a police officer barricaded himself in a home Wednesday.

State Police tell Boston 25 the suspect is accused of assaulting a police officer this morning.

The man then barricaded himself in a building on Old County Road North in Francestown.

State Police said around 5:45 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody.

New Hampshire State Police said they were confident the incident is contained and there is no danger to the public but asked people to avoid the area.

