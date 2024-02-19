Local

Suspect tries breaking into Brighton store with blow torch, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Brighton blow torch attempted break in (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of using a blow torch to try to break into a Brighton market earlier Sunday morning.

Boston Police say the attempted breaking and entering occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the Quality Market on North Beacon Street. The suspect allegedly tried melting the lock of the store with a propylene torch but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a 5′08″ to 5′10″ light-skinned man with a thin build and a mustache. He was wearing a black knit hat, black scarf or face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt over a dark green undergarment, black pants, black and white sneakers, and black gloves at the time of the attempted break-in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

