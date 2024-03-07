Suspect sought after break-in at Hingham home

HINGHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of a home break-in on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the suspect shattered a rear sliding glass door to gain entry to a house on Kress Farm Road around 7:30 p.m.

The resident, who wasn’t in the house at the time, alerted police that they could see someone on their security camera walking through the home.

Responding officers deployed K9 units from Hingham and Norwell as well as a drone to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

It is unclear if the perpetrator took anything from the home.

The suspect in the video was wearing running shoes (possibly Nike), sweat pants, a thin hoodie, gloves, and a thin mask, much like pantyhose, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Tracey at 781-7411443.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group