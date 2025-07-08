Suspect in shooting at Boston parade to face judge after Georgia capture

BOSTON — A man accused of opening fire at a Caribbean festival parade in Boston in 2023 will face a judge on Tuesday after spending more than six months on the run as a fugitive.

Gerald Vick, 31, of Dorchester, is slated to appear in Suffolk Superior Court. He was arrested last month in Georgia and had been a wanted man since he allegedly removed his court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet the night before his scheduled trial in December 2024.

Vick was scheduled to face charges of eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm, and firearm use in the commission of a felony before he fled the Bay State, according to Boston police.

Parade shooting suspect Gerald Vick

Six men and two women were injured in the shooting at the city’s J’ouvert Parade in the area of 15 Talbot Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Vick was arrested shortly after the shooting and was ordered held on $6,000, even though prosecutors asked for no bail.

He ultimately posted bail, removed his GPS, and was subsequently added to the Boston Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list.

