Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Fall River.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, around 2:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call that someone had been stabbed and killed at 57 Chesworth Street in Fall River.

Upon arrival, Fall River Police located a 53-year-old male with an injury to his chest.

The victim was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A suspect is in custody and an investigation remains ongoing.

Additional details are not being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

