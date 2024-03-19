Suspect arrested in shooting of Boston police officer due in court

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the chest on Monday night in Dorchester, officials said.

A suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is in custody and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges in connection with the shooting, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a person with a gun in the area of Esmond and Bradshaw streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they approached the individual in question, he fired one round, hitting one officer in the chest, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The officer, who was wearing a vest, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. While he hasn’t been identified publicly, Cox said he has been with the department for about two years.

Cox added that he’s deeply proud of the work officers do daily.

“This is another heroic act by our police officers doing a very, very difficult job. With all the firearms that we have out here, we’re doing all we can to remove them. But more important the officer shows tremendous restraint,” Cox said.

Mayor Michelle Wu also visited the officer Monday night.

She added similar sentiments to what Cox said, saying, “Tonight is yet another reminder of all that our officers and their families put on the line to serve our city and I’m just very grateful to all the first responders who made sure that he was okay and could get medical treatment as quickly as possible.”

Commissioner Cox also credited the officer’s vest as being a life-saving tool.

“We issue those vests for a reason. And, you know, I don’t want to speculate but for that vest. You know, I don’t know if we’ve been saying the same things,” Cox said.

Boston police said that other officers at the scene were able to arrest the suspect and recover a gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group