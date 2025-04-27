Suspect arrested in connection with arson in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an arson case in Haverhill.

According to police, officers responded to Cedar Street around 2:55 a.m. on Friday for reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The vehicle fire led to the dwelling also catching fire, with multiple people displaced. Investigators determined that the blaze was intentionally set.

Following a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified and taken into custody later on Friday.

“This arrest is the result of excellent investigative work and coordination between our officers and partner agencies,” said Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone. “We take crimes like arson very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective John Orsillo at (978) 373-1212 ext. 1557 or through the anonymous tip line at (978) 373- 1212 ext. 1540.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group