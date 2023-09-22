Suspect arrested after man found shot in downtown Lowell apartment

LOWELL, Mass — A suspect in a shooting that required a man to be flown to a hospital is under arrest, Lowell police say.

Lowell Police officers responded to the area near 200 Market Street for a reported gunshot victim just after noon Friday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his back inside an apartment.

The gunshot victim was transported via air ambulance to a Boston hospital.

Officers noticed a man matching the suspect’s description running from the area.

Officers were able to stop the man and found him to be in possession of a silver handgun. The suspect was placed under arrest for illegal possession of a firearm as well as several unrelated outstanding warrants, Lowell police say.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group