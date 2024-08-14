Suspect accused of stealing gold chains from victims in Boston sought by police

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole gold chains from several victims over the span of two months in multiple Boston neighborhoods.

According to authorities, the suspect, described as a 5′6″ possibly Hispanic man who may be between 18 and 20 years old, committed four unarmed robberies in Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury between June 8 and August 4.

The suspect reportedly wears a hooded sweatshirt and tightens it around his head. Police say he follows the victims from a bus or train station and forcibly rips their gold chains from their necks.

The victims are typically between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact District E-18 Detectives at (617) 343-5607.

On Sunday night, two women were robbed at gunpoint of their valuable jewelry in Roxbury.

A Boston Police spokesperson said that investigation remains active and the unarmed robberies are being investigated separately at this time.

